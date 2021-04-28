CHICAGO (CBS) — There were impressive rain amounts south of Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon as storms trained in place along a stationary front.
Heavy downpours are now moving out of Kankakee county into Northwest Indiana.
The Storm Prediction Center holds a “marginal” risk for severe weather well south for southern Kankakee County in Illinois and Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.
But the cold air intrusion has pushed far south. In fact, temps south of I-80 dropped a good 20+ degrees over the last two hours.
At the same time, dry air moved into that same area.
With the front pushed farther south, the severe storm threat goes with it. We just have leftover showers in the forecast through Wednesday night and again Thursday. Much needed rain!
Beautiful changes are in store for the weekend.