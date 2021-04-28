DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — There is only one video of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha last summer because police there did not have body cameras like police do in Chicago, but starting Wednesday some do.

In August Blake was shot several times in the back by Officer Rusten Sheskey.

After an investigation Sheskey was not charged, and he is back on duty at the police department.

The Kenosha Police Department tested body cameras on some officers Wednesday.

They were approved in 2017 but kept getting delayed.

