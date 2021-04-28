CHICAGO (CBS) – A Villa Park man is facing multiple charges in connection with carjacking an Amazon delivery driver last week.
DuPage County Sheriff's say 21-year-old Jiovani Villa pushed the Amazon driver to the ground the night of April 21 while he was delivering packages in the area of Danby Street & Kirkland Lane in unincorporated Villa Park and drove away in his 2006 Toyota Scion.
The car contained multiple Amazon packages that were rendered undeliverable, according to the sheriff’s office.
The car was located two days later on the morning of April 23 in the parking lot of a motel near Roosevelt Road and Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park. Villa was in the driver's seat and taken into custody without incident by law enforcement.
Villa later confessed to the carjacking and opening the packages where he later sold the stolen items at a gas station in Chicago.
He stands charged with vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, robbery, and aggravated battery on a public way.
A judge set his bond at $100,000. His next court date will be on May 24.