CHICAGO (CBS) — Several students at a west suburban high school are double champions this morning.
It's the Westmont High School Scholastic Bowl team.
The students defeated other students from all over the country in an online quiz tournament over the weekend.
Westmont won the "Small School" and "Very Small School" national championships.
The team is the first in Scholastic Bowl history to win both in one year.
