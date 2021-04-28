DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, game postponed

CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox’ Wednesday night game against the Detroit Tigers was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 4:10 p.m. The second game will start about 30 to 45 minutes after the first, but not before 7:10 p.m.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Can You Expect A Plus-Up Payment?

Both games will be seven-inning regulation games.

READ MORE: Live Updates From CBS News: President Biden Addresses A Joint Session Of Congress

Parking lots and gates at Guaranteed Rate Field will open at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

MORE NEWS: Ald. Jason Ervin Says Planned Outdoor Roller Rink In West Garfield Park Will Be Community Asset, But Community Leaders Say It Will Mean A Crime Risk

Season ticketholders will receive a credit to their account for their game tickets and parking for the canceled game. Ticketmaster purchasers will get a refund through Ticketmaster, and fans who had tickets for Thursday may attend both games of the doubleheader.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff