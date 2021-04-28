CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox’ Wednesday night game against the Detroit Tigers was postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 4:10 p.m. The second game will start about 30 to 45 minutes after the first, but not before 7:10 p.m.
Both games will be seven-inning regulation games.
Parking lots and gates at Guaranteed Rate Field will open at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.
Season ticketholders will receive a credit to their account for their game tickets and parking for the canceled game. Ticketmaster purchasers will get a refund through Ticketmaster, and fans who had tickets for Thursday may attend both games of the doubleheader.