CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old girl was recovering Thursday night after being attacked by a pit bull in the South Side’s Marynook neighborhood.
Police said at 4:46 p.m., the girl went up to a neighbor’s porch in the 8600 block of South Blackstone Avenue, and the dog got loose through the front door and bit her on the arm.
The girl suffered puncture wounds to her left arm and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
The pit bull owner got control of the dog, and no citations were issued.