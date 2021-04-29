CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID cases in the state increased from Wednesday by more than 600.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,394 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 38 additional deaths.READ MORE: COPA Completes 16-Month Investigation In Anjanette Young Raid, Reports Nearly 100 Misconduct Claims Against Officers
It’s the highest number of COVID cases reported since April 23. The number of coronavirus cases on that date was listed at 3,369.
On Wednesday IDPH reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable cases COVID cases, including 33 additional deaths.
According to the state’s health department, a total of 9,155,989 vaccines were given in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,434 doses.READ MORE: Over 17,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
On Wednesday, 107,689 doses were reported administered in the state.
Public Health Officials Announce 3,394 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/GHzYShBoI8
— IDPH (@IDPH) April 29, 2021MORE NEWS: 2 People Charged In Aurora Carjacking In Wendy's Parking Lot That Left Woman Paralyzed