CHICAGO (CBS) — An Amazon delivery van with packages inside was stolen while its driver was making a delivery in Old Town Thursday afternoon.
At 3:48 p.m., the 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver was dropping off packages in the 200 block of West Goethe Street. He left the keys in the van, police said.
A thief came up and took the van with an unspecified number of packages inside and fled west on Goethe Street, then south on Sedgwick Street, police said.
No one was in custody late Thursday afternoon. Area Three detectives were investigating.