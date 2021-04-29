Former Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond On 2021 NFL Draft: 'I Would Definitely Be Prepared' To Play As A RookieThe former Texas A&M quarterback shares why he is ready to start from day one in the NFL.

Kentucky Derby 2021 Preview: Essential Quality The Favorite, Can He Break A 60-Year Drought To Win From Post 14?Essential Quality entered the week as the favorite to win but drew the 14th position Tuesday. The last time a horse won from that spot was Carry Back in 1961.

White Sox' Lucas Giolito Said He Was Out Of Gas After Long Run In Tuesday Night Loss To Detroit; La Russa: 'I Take The Responsibility'On Tuesday night, Lucas Giolito threw a season-high 114 pitches as a 2-1 White Sox lead against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh turned into a 5-2 loss.

Cubs Have Now Lost 5 Straight As They Get Pounded In Shutout By BravesMarcell Ozuna homered in a four-run first inning, Huascar Ynoa pitched 5 1/3 strong innings and the Atlanta Braves went deep five times to beat the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night.

26 Points For Vucevic, LaVine Still Out As Bulls Lose To KnicksJulius Randle scored 34 points and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night for their 10th win in 11 games.

Bulls Rookie Patrick Williams Is Learning On The Job What It Takes To Be A ProIt has been a season of learning on the job for the Bulls’ top draft pick.