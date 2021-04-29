DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — A front will push through Thursday evening bringing a shower chance through sunset.

It will be clearing overnight as the low drops to 48.

8 p.m. Thursday: 04.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Gusty northerly winds up to 30 mph set up behind the front for Thursday night and Friday. Look for clearing toward morning.

On Friday, it will be chilly lakeside – 58 for the overall high, but near 50 lakeside.

7 Day Forecast: 04.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

All areas warm into summer range this weekend. The high climbs to 81 on Saturday with windy conditions.

On Sunday, clouds will be building with a high of 82 and a late-day thunder chance.

Mary Kay Kleist