By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain chances continue, but a warmup is ahead.

Thursday’s temperatures will be near 64 degrees with showers possibles.

Friday will be a sunny day and there’s a warm weekend ahead. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

