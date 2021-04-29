CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain chances continue, but a warmup is ahead.
Thursday's temperatures will be near 64 degrees with showers possibles.
Friday will be a sunny day and there’s a warm weekend ahead. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.