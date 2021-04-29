CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people have been charged in the carjacking and shooting of a mother of two in a Wendy’s parking lot.
On Monday, Aurora police arrested a 16-year-old, who is now facing several charges related to the incident. On April 21, police arrested Edward McGee and charged him with battery with a firearm, vehicular hijacking and armed violence.
Kim Weibring Weibring was inside her Hyundai Santa Fe, parked at a Wendy's at 1260 Orchard Rd. in Aurora, around 4 p.m on Jan. 17.
Thieves pulled her out of her Hyundai Santa Fe and shot her in the back. The bullet stuck in her spine. She’s now permanently paralyzed from the waist down.
Detectives said the suspects were involved in at least two other carjackings around the Chicago area. A third suspect was shot and killed later in another carjacking incident in Lansing.
Police are still searching for a fourth suspect.