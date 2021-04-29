DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was charged Thursday with two robberies on CTA trains in the downtown area this week.A 15-year-old boy was charged Thursday with two robberies on CTA trains in the downtown area this week.

Authorities said he stabbed the victim during one of the robberies, and attacked a bystander during the other.

The boy was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and as well as aggravated battery and assault to a transit employee.

Police said on Monday, a 23-year-old man was on a train near the Adams/Wabash station in the Loop when the teen robbed him at knifepoint and stabbed him.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

The following day, the suspect robbed a 29-year-old woman on a train in the 300 block of North Wells Street – near the Merchandise Mart station, police said. He also assaulted a 51-year-old man with a knife and demanded that the man not interfere.

Police did not specify whether this man was a transit employee, as the charges may suggest.

Detectives found the teen through video surveillance and through a community alert, and he was arrested at the Wentworth (2nd) District police station at 51st Street and Wentworth Avenue, police said.

The boy is due in Juvenile Court on Friday.

