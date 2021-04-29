CHICAGO (CBS)– An Uber driver asked a paying customer to leave his car late Tuesday so he could help a man who had been shot.

The shooting had happened in Bronzeville and ended with a crash in the South Loop, leaving a man in critical condition.

Police said three men were driving in the silver Chevy Malibu around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in Bronzeville when someone started shooting at them.

A 21-year-old inside the Chevy was struck throughout his body. The driver tried get him to a hospital, but crashed into a Jeep on Clark Street in the South Loop.

“And the guy’s in there screaming, ‘Will someone just hep me with my brother?” said Uber driver Michael Bussan.

Bussan was coming down the ramp Tuesday night near Clark Street and Roosevelt Road when he noticed the crashed Chevrolet, and took action.

Bussan told them to get in, and he took off for the Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

“He got in the car and we were starting to drive. I had to drive on the sidewalks to get around cars sometimes because they wouldn’t move,” Bussan said. “What I did was I dropped off both of them, but I got out and I ran in there saying: ‘I got a kid with multiple gunshot wounds. He’s passing out dying right now as we speak,’ and I ran out there and grabbed them and went straight to the emergency room.”

The brothers called their mother, who happens to be a nurse, and she helped them along the way to the hospital. At last check, he was in critical condition.

The victim’s brother was treated for leg injuries.

Bussan, the Good Samaritan Uber driver, spent the day cleaning his car.