NFL Draft: Bears Trade Up To Pick 11, Take Justin FieldsThe Bears made a big move on draft night to pick the man they hope will be the answer at QB.

Rashawn Slater Becomes First Northwestern Wildcat To Go In Top 15 Of NFL Draft Since 1983, As He's Selected By ChargersOffensive lineman Rashawn Slater on Thursday night became the first Northwestern Wildcats to go in the top 15 picks of the NFL Draft in nearly four decades, as he was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Who Is Justin Fields, Quarterback Selected By Bears In 2021 NFL Draft?The Bears picked quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State in the NFL Draft Thursday night, after trading up with the New York Giants and taking the No. 11 pick.

Rodón Strikes Out 12, White Sox Beat Slumping Tigers In First Game Of DoubleheaderCarlos Rodón struck out a career-high 12 in six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit Thursday in a doubleheader opener.

Fans To Be Allowed At Bulls, Blackhawks Games, City Loosening Indoor Restrictions As COVID Numbers ImproveMayor Lori Lightfoot is loosening the city's COVID-19 restrictions, allowing for fans to return to the United Center for Bulls and Blackhawks games, and allowing restaurants, theaters, and other businesses to serve more customers indoors.

Former Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond On 2021 NFL Draft: 'I Would Definitely Be Prepared' To Play As A RookieThe former Texas A&M quarterback shares why he is ready to start from day one in the NFL.