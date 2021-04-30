CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were found dead in Chicago’s Avalon Highlands neighborhood.
Video just into the newsroom from the crime scene at 80th and Ingleside. Both victims were found shot to death.READ MORE: No Bond For Second Suspect In Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams
According to Chicago police, the victims were found in the 8000 block of S. Ingleside just after 3:00 Friday afternoon.READ MORE: Driver Says She Paid Red Light Ticket But Is Still Being Penalized By The City Of Chicago
CPD said two men were found unresponsive inside of an apartment building. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was also recovered.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine Surplus Has Lake Co. Health Department Asking To Receive Fewer Doses
So far, no one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.