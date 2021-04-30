CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s an arrest warrant is out for a former Catholic school teacher in the southwest suburbs.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports from Joliet where police released new information about the investigation.

Authorities said it’s a group called “Save Our Siblings” that posed as a 15-year-old boy and texted with Jeremy Hylka. He agreed to meet him at McDonalds in Joliet after agreeing to a sexual encounter with the boy.

The entire video is about 18 minutes long. CBS 2 is showing a small portion of the interaction. Police said they’ve positively identified the man seen running away in the video as Hylka.

Hylka is well known in the Joliet area as a theology teacher and a forecaster for the local Joliet Weather Center. It’s also not the first time allegations against him have surfaced online.

CBS 2 learned that in June, he was working at Joliet Catholic Academy when the administration was made aware of online allegations against Hylka. The school said it notified Joliet Police and he was put on leave.

He subsequently resigned.

But somehow Hylka was still working at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport and two Catholic Churches in Joliet: St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus.

The Diocese of Joliet said he was terminated Thursday. A Will County Judge issued an arrest warrant for Jeremy Hylka in the amount of $100,000 for the charges of traveling to meet a child and grooming.

Joliet police said the intent to meet a minor for a sexual encounter was enough to file charges.

“Do I believe that there’s other victims? There possibly could be,” said Detective Shawn Filipiak. “That’s why at the Joliet Police Department we take these allegations very seriously. I encourage anyone that was a victim ever we want to hear your story your story should be told.”

CBS 2 asked Joliet Police about the allegations back in June that caused Hylka to resign from Joliet Catholic Academy. Police said it was a “third party unsubstantiated claim” and no victims identified and charges were never filed.

As of 4:00 p.m. Friday, Hylka was not in custody.