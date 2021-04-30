DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) —  Chilly winds off Lake Michigan on Friday temperatures in the upper 40s, lower 50s lakeside.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, big wind shift this weekend to a southwesterly flow.

There’s a wind advisory that starts at noon and goes to 7:00 p.m. for gusts to 45 mph.

Since the flow will be from the southwest, all areas will feel like summer, even at the lakefront.

There will be a late day thunderstorm chances on Sunday but a better rain chance after dark.

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Low 43.

SATURDAY: Windy and Warm. High 82.

SUNDAY: Late day thunderstorm chance. High 83.

Mary Kay Kleist