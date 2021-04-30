CHICAGO (CBS) — Chilly winds off Lake Michigan on Friday temperatures in the upper 40s, lower 50s lakeside.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, big wind shift this weekend to a southwesterly flow.
There’s a wind advisory that starts at noon and goes to 7:00 p.m. for gusts to 45 mph.
Since the flow will be from the southwest, all areas will feel like summer, even at the lakefront.
There will be a late day thunderstorm chances on Sunday but a better rain chance after dark.
TONIGHT: Fair skies. Low 43.
SATURDAY: Windy and Warm. High 82.
SUNDAY: Late day thunderstorm chance. High 83.