CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s Navy Pier will reopen on Friday just in time for a summer-like weekend. The Pier was closed for months due to COVID concerns.
Navy Pier parking garages, the pavilion, North and South Docks, Pier Park and the East End Plaza will be open to the public.
Tour boats and cruises, the new Sable hotel and some restaurants will be open at limited capacity (per government guidelines.) Navy Pier will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during this phase.
Guests must wear a face mask at all times while visiting Navy Pier. There will be the 90+ hand sanitizer dispensers available as well.
Navy Pier will also host a special 10-minute fireworks show every Saturday in May at 9 p.m. to celebrate its reopening. The fireworks show will continue through Memorial Day Weekend.
Anyone violating these rules will be asked to leave. Click here for more information on the reopening of Navy Pier and the restrictions that will be in place.