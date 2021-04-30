CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s new video of the moment two Chicago police officers made a decision that saved the life of a 13-year-old boy in South Chicago.
Swaysee Rankin was walking with his 14-year-old cousin Monday night at 82nd and Coles when someone in a red Jeep shot the teens then drove off. Two CPD officers were first to the scene.READ MORE: Community Group Offers Small Business, Summer Event Grants To Fight Financial Toll Of COVID-19 Pandemic
They said Rankin’s injuries were very serious. In video shared on the Citizen app, you can see Officers Julius Givens and Rhonda Ward from the 4th (South Chicago) District carrying Rankin to their squad car.
They said they didn’t have time to wait for EMS, so they took him to Comer’s Children’s Hospital themselves. Both officers talked about that quick response.READ MORE: No Bond For Second Suspect In Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams
“The fact that he is a 13-year-old child, as soon as we arrived on scene, the first thing we realized is how young he is,” Givens said. “He was all but a boy, and that does not leave you. And that sped up our process.”
Both teens are recovering in the hospital.MORE NEWS: Driver Says She Paid Red Light Ticket But Is Still Being Penalized By The City Of Chicago
Rankin’s mother said there’s no doubt the officers saved her son’s life and hopes to thank them in person. Soon.