CHICAGO (CBS/AP) – Phil Collins and Genesis are reuniting for their first tour in 14 years, and it will begin in Chicago on November 15 at the United Center.
Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announced “The Last Domino?” Tour on Thursday. It starts in Europe and will move to the U.S., ending in Boston in December. The 14-date tour will also include Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia.
You can get pre-sale tickets at Ticketmaster on May 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public May 7.
Genesis was inducted in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.