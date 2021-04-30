CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has surpassed 4 million people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, even as the state’s average number vaccinations administered per day has fallen to its lowest point in nearly two months.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 103,717 doses of vaccine were administered statewide on Thursday, and the state is now averaging 92,747 vaccinations per day over the past week, down 22 percent from the week before, and down 28 percent from two weeks ago.

The current daily vaccination average is the lowest it’s been since March 8. Illinois’ daily vaccinations peaked at an average of 132,979 per day on April 12.

A total of 4,031,269 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday night, accounting for 31.64% of the population.

IDPH reported 3,207 new confirmed and probable cases COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 33 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,335,055 cases, including 21,960 deaths.

Illinois is averaging 2,709 new coronavirus cases per day over the past week, down 4% from a week before, and down 18% from two weeks ago.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 3.4%, tied for the lowest it’s been since March 31.

As of Thursday night, a total of 2,024 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 475 in the ICU and 235 on ventilators.

Hospitalizations appear to have plateaued over the past couple weeks. Illinois is averaging 2,091 hospitalizations per day over the past week, down 4% from the week before, but up 5% from two weeks ago. Hospitalizations have dropped three days in a row, but over the past couple weeks, hospitalizations have been up and down, and are still up significantly from March.