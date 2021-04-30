DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) —Chicago may be home of the blues, but on Friday, it’s all that jazz.

It’s International Jazz Day.

Chicago’s own Herbie Hancock helped make this day a reality in 2011. The beloved Chicago Jazz Festival, held annually at the Pritzker Pavilion, was canceled in 2020 because of COVID, but it did go on virtually.

With outdoor festivals coming back, there’s a chance we could be swinging to the sounds of jazz come this fall.

