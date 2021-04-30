CHICAGO (CBS) —Chicago may be home of the blues, but on Friday, it’s all that jazz.
Chicago’s own Herbie Hancock helped make this day a reality in 2011. The beloved Chicago Jazz Festival, held annually at the Pritzker Pavilion, was canceled in 2020 because of COVID, but it did go on virtually.
With outdoor festivals coming back, there's a chance we could be swinging to the sounds of jazz come this fall.
Happening now! "Film and Jazz" w/ @krisbowersmusic & @herbiehancock
with @natechinen
at https://t.co/xPmnyWkfjw#JazzDay #JazzDay10 pic.twitter.com/W6aGPSSkGH
