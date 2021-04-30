CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Catholic school teacher in the southwest suburbs is facing criminal charges, after Joliet police said they discovered video of him “engaged in inappropriate communication with a minor.”
Joliet Police said they began investigating Jeremy Hylka on Thursday after they were notified of the video. Police did not elaborate on the contents of the video, but said after further investigation, Will County prosecutors approved charges of traveling to meet a child and grooming, and a judge issued a warrant for Hylka’s arrest.READ MORE: Inspector General Slams 'Inefficient, Reactive, And Chaotic' Response To Deadly COVID Outbreak At LaSalle Veterans' Home
In a statement, the Joliet Diocese said Hylka has been fired from his job at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport, and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, both in Joliet. The diocese also banned him from working or volunteering for any of its schools or parishes.READ MORE: More Than 4 Million Illinois Residents Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19, But Vaccination Average At Lowest Point Since Early March
“We urge any individuals who have suspicions of child abuse to notify local law enforcement authorities and diocesan officials. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all children under our care,” the diocese said in a statement.
Hylka was previously a teacher at Joliet Catholic Academy, before resigning last summer, after the school was “made aware of online allegations” against him. In a statement, the school said they informed Joliet Police of the allegations last June, and placed Hylka on leave. He later resigned.MORE NEWS: Today Is International Jazz Day, Founded By Chicago's Herbie Hancock In 2011
Police were expected to discuss the case against Hylka on Friday afternoon.