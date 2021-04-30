CHICAGO (CBS) — Tamale is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
He's a four-year-old dachshund-retriever mix who is an affectionate companion, once he gets to know you. Tamale enjoys playing with toys and all the attention, scratches and belly rubs he can get.
Tamale will wait patiently for treats, knows basic obedience and is crate-trained. He likes to follow around his human but can entertain himself and nap when his people are busy.
He would do best in a pets-free adults-only home in a quiet area. Tamale will welcome you home with tail wags and enthusiasm.
Check out the PAWS Chicago website to learn all about the virtual adoption process.
Get ready to shake your tail with PAWS Chicago. Throughout the month of May, PAWS Chicago has partnered with some of Chicago’s top fitness studios to offer yoga and strength training classes.
Registration is $30 and 100% of the proceeds will benefit PAWS Chicago.
Take a look at the full class schedule and get ready to sweat to save lives at PAWS Chicago. Go to the site PAWSChicago.org/shakeyourtail for more information.
Yeah… that's the face we make when we work out too, Xander. 😬
Good thing our Shake Your Tail Fitness Event helps make your workouts fun AND helps homeless pets like Xander, with 100% of proceeds going to PAWS!
Sign up today to turn your 😬 into 💪: https://t.co/H5Y1JycYQP
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) April 29, 2021