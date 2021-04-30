CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears picked quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State in the NFL Draft Thursday night, after trading up with the New York Giants and taking the No. 11 pick.
Here’s what we know about Fields:
- He led his Buckeyes team to the National Championship Game in 2020.
- He completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns in just eight games during the shortened season.
- His shining moment came in the College Football Playoff Semifinal this past January, throwing for 385 yards and six touchdowns while playing through an injury.
- He was rated a consensus five-star prospect out of Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia.
- He took his capabilities to Ohio State after committing to Penn State, but then changed his mind and spent his first year at Georgia.
- With the Buckeyes, he was a two-year starter who led the team to a combined 20-2 record and two berths in the College Football Playoff.
- As a dual threat, he threw for 63 touchdowns and rushed for 15 in 22 games at Ohio State after transferring from his home state of Georgia.
- On the strength of 51 total touchdowns in 2019, Fields collected big-time accolades including first-team All-Big Ten, the Big Ten Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year.
- He was also a Davey O’Brien Award Finalist and a Heisman Trophy finalist then and was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year in 2020.
Contributing: CBS Sports