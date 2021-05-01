CHICAGO (CBS) — Shootings are up for the month of April along with more victims, according to crime statistics the Chicago Police Department released.
Since 2018 the month of April has only grown more violent.
April murders are trending down, but the total number of them Chicago has seen already in 2021 continues a violent trend up across the past three years.
Police also highlighted that carjackings have dropped 55% since they peaked in January. They credit a new task force with helping to get that number down.