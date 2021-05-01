DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjackings, Chicago Crime, Chicago Police Department, murders, shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Shootings are up for the month of April along with more victims, according to crime statistics the Chicago Police Department released.

Since 2018 the month of April has only grown more violent.

April murders are trending down, but the total number of them Chicago has seen already in 2021 continues a violent trend up across the past three years.

Police also highlighted that carjackings have dropped 55% since they peaked in January. They credit a new task force with helping to get that number down.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff