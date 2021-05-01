CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be a wind advisory in effect in the Chicago area fro noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Sustained wind speeds could reach 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 45 mph are possible.
Saturday will be windy and warm. Strong southerly winds will lift temperatures across the area into the 80s.
Sunday will also be breezy and warm with temperatures in the 80s and the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms.
The area will move into a wet period late Sunday into Tuesday.
Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, and warm, high of 82.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, breezy, low of 63.
Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy, high of 83.