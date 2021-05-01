CHICAGO (CBS) — At least nine people were had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday afternoon.
The following incidents have happened since 5 p.m. Friday:
-
- At 7:34 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 5200 block of South Maplewood Avenue in Gage Park when someone fired shots from the sidewalk. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
- At 7:35 p.m. Friday, a 17-year-old boy was in front of a residence in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue in Lawndale when an assailant came up and shot him the teen was shot in both thighs and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At 9:05 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were standing in an alley behind the 5200 block of South Michigan Avenue in Washington Park when a man came up and shot them both. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot to the right leg, while the woman was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to both legs and a graze wound to the chest.
- At 11:45 p.m. Friday, a 46-year-old man walked into Jackson Park Hospital at 7531 S. Stony Island Ave. after being dropped off with gunshot wounds to the left leg and right foot. He was in critical condition and was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He would not tell police where he was shot or any other details.
- At 11:49 p.m. Friday, a man and woman – both 27 – were in a parked car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park when a man got out of a black sedan and shot them both. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the torso, while the woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition with gunshots to the left arm and right shoulder.
- At 12:34 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 6300 block of South Honore Street in West Englewood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
- At 12:04 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was standing in the 5000 block of North Kenmore Avenue in Uptown when he heard shots and felt pain. He had been shot in the shoulder and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
A man was also found stabbed to death early Saturday in Little Village. At 1:29 a.m. Saturday, the 35-year-old man was found on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of South Christiana Avenue with stab wounds to the chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.