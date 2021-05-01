CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 2,813 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 32 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,337,868, including 21,992 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 83,070 tests have been reported for a total of 22,749,403.READ MORE: Expect Delays On Kennedy Expressway Due To Work On Montrose Avenue Overpass
As of Friday night, 2,000 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 473 were in intensive care and 238 were on ventilators.READ MORE: Man Struck By Train In Gresham
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 24 to April 30 is 3.5%.MORE NEWS: Chicago Shootings Increased In April, But Murders Decreased: Police
On Friday 88,753 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the state, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily to 87,494. A total of 9,348,459 vaccines have been administered in the state as of midnight Friday, according to IDPH.