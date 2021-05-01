CHICAGO (CBS) — Several vaccination sites in the Chicago area will be offering shots Saturday with no appointment necessary.
Walk-ins at Roseland Hospital begin at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. They are just one of several sites across the Chicagoland area now allowing people to walk right up and get shots.
The Lake County Health Department is also offering walk-in appointments starting at noon Saturday at the Lake County Fairgrounds. This comes as the county is is seeing fewer and fewer people booking appointments. On Friday alone, the fairgrounds had 1,000 unfilled appointments.
This also means that for the first time in months they have excess vaccine doses.
“We would get to Mondays where we would only have one to two vials,” said Patti Corn, the emergency response coordinator for the Lake County Health Department. “We got down to almost zero so we would wait for that next shipment to come so now I think this is the first week we actually have vaccines sitting in the refrigerator from one week to the next.
Other places in Chicago offering walk-in appointments Saturday include the Masom Center in Mayfair and the Center on Halsted in Boystown. Both open at 9 a.m.
In Will County walk-ins are welcome at the state’s mass vaccination site inside the Toys R Us in Joliet.