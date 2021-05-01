JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A former Catholic school teacher wanted by Joliet police was in a hospital on Saturday.
Joliet police said a statement that Jeremy Hylka, 44, was admitted as a patient in a local hospital, and detectives have been in communication with Hylka's attorney – who has indicated that Hylka will surrender to Joliet police detectives when he is released from the hospital.
Hylka, 44, is accused of communicating online with a man posing as a teenage boy, and the two agreed to meet for sex.
Authorities said a group called "Save Our Siblings" posed as a 15-year-old boy and texted with Hylka. They made a plan to meet at a McDonald's in Joliet.
Hylka is well known in the Joliet area as a theology teacher and a forecaster for the local Joliet Weather Center. This also was not the first time allegations against him have surfaced online.
CBS 2 learned that in June, Hylka was working at Joliet Catholic Academy when the administration was made aware of online allegations against him. The school said it notified Joliet Police and he was put on leave.
But somehow, Hylka was still working at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport and two Catholic Churches in Joliet – St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus.
The Diocese of Joliet said he was terminated Thursday. He is also banned from working or volunteering at any Joliet diocese school or parish.