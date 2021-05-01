CHICAGO (CBS) — Anyone planning to drive on the Kennedy Expressway Saturday night can expect some big delays in both directions.
Crews are working on rebuilding the Montrose Avenue overpass and need to install steel girders.READ MORE: Man Struck By Train In Gresham
Starting at 9 p.m. the express lanes are going to be closed with outbound traffic reduced to three lanes at Addison.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Illinois: 2,813 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 32 Additional Deaths
The inbound Kennedy will be down to one lane with the Edens reduced to two.MORE NEWS: Chicago Shootings Increased In April, But Murders Decreased: Police
This will be in place until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.