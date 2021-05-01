DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Historic Rowhomes, Pullman, Rowhomes

CHICAGO (CBS) — A community picnic in Chicago’s historic Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side celebrated a restoration milestone Saturday.

Work is beginning on the last 35 unoccupied rowhomes that have been languishing for decades on a four-block stretch in the neighborhood. The homes were built more than a century ago.

The restoration is the work of a public-private partnership.

The partnership has generated new housing and economic opportunities in Pullman over the last 10 years, and has created nearly 1,500 new jobs.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff