CHICAGO (CBS) — A community picnic in Chicago’s historic Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side celebrated a restoration milestone Saturday.
Work is beginning on the last 35 unoccupied rowhomes that have been languishing for decades on a four-block stretch in the neighborhood. The homes were built more than a century ago.
The restoration is the work of a public-private partnership.
The partnership has generated new housing and economic opportunities in Pullman over the last 10 years, and has created nearly 1,500 new jobs.