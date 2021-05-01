GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS/AP) — Multiple people were injured Saturday night when an assailant opened fire near the Oneida Casino in Green Bay Wisconsin.

WDJT-TV, CBS 58 Milwaukee reported that seven people were struck in the shooting. Oneida Casino staff told CBS 58 the suspected shooter was apprehended by Green Bay police.

People were immediately rushed out of the building to safety after the shooting. One gambler said he heard 20 to 30 gunshots.

The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately learned.

Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the scene “is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community.”

The Oneida Nation issued a statement on Twitter indicating the same.

The Oneida Casino is operated by the Oneida Nation. The casino is connected to a large hotel and conference center, the Radisson, also owned by the Oneida Nation, which is where a spokesperson for the Oneida Nation told CBS Minnesota the shooting happened.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)