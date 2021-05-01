CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — History was made on Saturday in the south suburbs, as Illinois state Rep. Thaddeus Jones was sworn is as the first Black mayor of Calumet City.
Mayor Jones expressed gratitude to his family, his colleagues, and others. Jones said infrastructure, public safety, and plans for the River Oaks shopping center are all on his agenda.
“I thank the voters of Calumet City – the residents who not only demanded change, but the residents who looked at each alderman and said, ‘We want to do better in Calumet City,’” Jones said. “In no slight to the past administration, the residents just wanted to do better.”
Seven Calumet City aldermen were also sworn in on Saturday – including Monet Forte. She will be the first Black woman on the suburb’s city council.