CHICAGO (CBS) — Activists on Sunday demanded changes in the systems that have failed to protect children from abuse.
"All of these people are standing outside because we refuse to accept that; that we decided that we're longer going to accept that little Black girls are not important to the city, to the Police Department, to services – this is a structural failure," said activist Essence McDowell, "and all of these systems that are constantly failing Black girls need to be dismantled immediately."
The movement started after a CBS 2 investigation uncovered the case of a 10-year-old girl who was held at a Far South Side motel and repeatedly sexually assaulted by five men.
Police mishandling of that case, and several others, allowed the offenders to go free.
Protesters on Sunday called out the Chicago Police department and Department of Children and Family Services. The activists say they won’t rest until there’s accountability and systemic reform.