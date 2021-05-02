CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — The Bishop Ford Freeway was shut down in the south suburbs late Sunday, as a gunman was barricaded in Calumet City following a shots fired call.
Traffic was being diverted off the Bishop Ford in both directions between Sibley Boulevard and Dolton Avenue.READ MORE: Local Pastor Calls On President Biden To Declare Violence A Public Mental Health Crisis, As Gov. Pritzker Has Done
Calumet City police said they were called for shots fired at 15th and State streets in the south suburbs. Authorities said two men over the age of 50 were involved in the shooting incident, and one was taken to the hospital with injuries.READ MORE: Families Rally In Tinley Park To Demand Drug Dealers Be Prosecuted For Drug-Related Deaths
The suspect later barricaded himself inside a home. The barricade remained active as of early Sunday evening.MORE NEWS: Activists Demand Reform Of Systems They Say Have Failed To Protect Young Black Girls From Abuse
Further details were not immediately available. A news conference was expected early Sunday evening.