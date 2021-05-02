CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 1,860 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 27 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,339,728, including 22,019 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 73,159 tests have been reported for a total of 22,822,562.
As of Saturday night, 1,916 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 472 were in intensive care and 225 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 25 to May 1 is 3.4%, according to IDPH.
Saturday 44,678 COVID-19 vaccine doses were reportedly administered in the sate, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily to 83,239. A total of 9,393,137 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday at midnight.