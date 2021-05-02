CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters in Gary, Indiana, put out multiple suspicious fires spanning miles across the city early Sunday morning.
The fires were at several abandoned structures hit by what firefighters believe was an arsonist overnight. A city spokesperson said 15 to 18 structures were burned.
One fire was at 8th Avenue and Tennessee and reignited Sunday morning, still smoldering with the front steps still standing and one wall just barely hanging on.
Another fire was about a half mile away at 8th Avenue and Pennsylvania. Crews found another scene 2.5 miles away at 25th and Washington. Then five miles east of those three locations, another fire was ignited at 5th and Tompkins.
The fire department said all of the structures appear to be abandoned.
Several burned to the ground as the fire department simply could not get to them. The Gary Fire Department was maxed out by the number of fires burning at the same time and had to call in mutual aid from at least 10 neighboring departments.
No injuries were reported.