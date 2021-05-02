CHICAGO (CBS) — Just days ago, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a new law declaring violence a public mental health crisis in the state.
On Sunday, a Chicago pastor who lost a son to gun violence called on President Joe Biden to follow that lead nationally.
"So Mr. President, we're going to continue to reach out to you and call upon you to sign an executive order to deal with his other pandemic of violence," said the Rev. Anthony W. Williams of King International Ministries.
Under the new Illinois law, the state will determine how to identify high-violence communities for funding and economic development.
The law also expands medical services to low-income communities and examines other health issues – including maternal health and infant mortality.