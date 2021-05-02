STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — Northwestern women’s lacrosse built upon an impressive legacy Sunday as they won the Big Ten Championship.
They played against Maryland, with an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line.READ MORE: Man Attacked With Knife In Fight On Riverwalk Downtown
Attacker Izzy Scaene was the tourney MVP with 11 goals.
Northwestern won 17-12. The Wildcats made it back-to-back Big Ten titles.READ MORE: Shooting Suspect Holds Police In Standoff In Calumet City; Bishop Ford Freeway Partially Shut Down
They are also a perfect 13-0 on the season.
Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller got dunked with a vat of Gatorade as she gave a postgame interview to the Big Ten Network.MORE NEWS: On This Day 100 Years Ago: Field Museum Of Natural History Opens In New Grant Park Building
They Wildcats are now in the 29-team NCAA Tournament, where they will be looking for their eighth national championship since 2005.