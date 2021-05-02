CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois) is heading a coalition of community leaders sending medical aid to India, as that country struggles through a devastating wave of COVID-19.
The coronavirus death toll in India has topped 218,000. Davis said every bit of help goes a long way.READ MORE: Man Attacked With Knife In Fight On Riverwalk Downtown
“So individuals are wondering and thinking, ‘Is there anything that I can do with my little being to help?’” Davis said, “and all of us here go beyond that kind of thinking, to the extent of saying, if we can just do a little bit, all of those little bits get banded together.”READ MORE: Shooting Suspect Holds Police In Standoff In Calumet City; Bishop Ford Freeway Partially Shut Down
India is in dire need of emergency funds, oxygen cylinders, and ICU beds, among other critical items.
Several inoculation sites are running out of COVID-19 vaccine, and there have been deadly fires at some hospitals that treat COVID patients.MORE NEWS: On This Day 100 Years Ago: Field Museum Of Natural History Opens In New Grant Park Building
On Sunday, Indiana reported more than 400,000 new COVID cases within 24 hours – a first for any nation.