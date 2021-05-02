CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were carjacked in River North Sunday night, and police say the assailants also tried to kidnap the woman.
At 9:22 p.m., the 26-year-old man and the 24-year-old woman were sitting in a white 2020 Toyota Camry in the 200 block of West Illinois Street, when police say the man got out. Two other men then got in and tried to drive off with the woman still in the car, police said.
The woman jumped out before the assailants drove off, police said.
The man who had been in the car originally was hit in the face as he tried to help the woman, but he declined medical attention, police said.
As of late Sunday night, no one was in custody and Area Three detectives were investigating.