CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — A man is in custody after barricading himself in a mobile home after police said he shot another man, and then fired at officers.

As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, the Bishop Ford had been closed between Sibley Boulevard and Dolton Avenue for eight hours as of 10 p.m. We are told it was because of the proximity of the freeway to the mobile home in which police said the suspect was barricaded.

The Bishop Ford reopened at 3:30 a.m. Monday and the over 15-hour standoff ended after 7 a.m.

Calumet City Interim Police Chief Kevin Koloch said just before 2 p.m., a man was shot in the 100 block of State Street in the south suburb. The 62-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe the victim had a confrontation with the gunman in which the gunman might also have been shot, but that was not confirmed Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the suspect – a 52-year-old man – fled the scene to his residence in a mobile home park in the 100 block of Maple Court, Koloch said.

“Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect at his residence,” Koloch said. “As officers approached, several shots were fired at the police.”

A standoff began at that point, and remained in progress late in the nighttime hours Sunday and into Monday morning. Police have not confirmed there were no hostages.

Meanwhile, traffic was still being diverted off the Bishop Ford in both directions between Sibley Boulevard and Dolton Avenue late Sunday night — keeping the expressway clear within a mile radius of the mobile home.

This is the Bishop Ford in Calumet City right now between Sibley and Dolton Police say there’s an active barricade with shooter inside a home near the freeway https://t.co/uNlfz4e4By pic.twitter.com/yrKAYuCUau — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) May 3, 2021

Calumet City spokesman Sean Howard said the standoff was isolated to one unit in the mobile home park, but Illinois State Police still decided to keep the Bishop Ford closed.

“It’s in close proximity to the affected area and State Police made that decision to shut down for safety precautions,” he said.

Ambulances and fire trucks were also sent to the scene as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety with a SWAT team present, Howard said.

“There’s no immediate danger to the public,” said Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones, who was just sworn into office o Saturday.