CHICAGO (CBS) — Training camp is under way for the Chicago Sky – as they seek to win the franchise’s first WNBA Championship this season.
Adding hometown superstar Candace Parker in free agency puts the Sky on everybody's radar.
It has been a smooth transition for the two-time league MVP.
"I mean just the communication, I think from my point of view of being new to the situation, has been unbelievable – just everything that is expected of me and of this team I think is communicated well," Parker said. "It's unbelievable to be back home. I went downtown the other day, and just driving and seeing the skyline – going past Solider Field; I'm a huge fan. So I think it's just amazing from that point of view. For basketball, I don't know if it's really hit me."
The season starts May 15 on national TV against Washington.