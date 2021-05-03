LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are parting with veteran left tackle Charles Leno Jr.
Leno tweeted Monday that his “time in Chicago has officially come to an end” and called it “a bittersweet day.” He said he will “be rooting for the young guys to succeed” and thanked Bears fans.READ MORE: Bill And Melinda Gates Are Getting Divorced After 27 Years
2014 7th round draft pick 👉🏾 93 consecutive starts in the past 7 seasons with the team that I was drafted to.
My time in Chicago has officially come to an end. It’s a bittersweet day but I am excited to see where this next chapter takes me. pic.twitter.com/XJbJbop1kD
— Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) May 3, 2021READ MORE: Timothy Nielsen Charged With Attempted Murder For Plowing Vehicle Into Woman Who Was Picnicking In Logan Square
Drafted by Chicago in the seventh round in 2014, Leno started every game the past five seasons and 93 in a row dating to 2015. He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2018.
The move comes after the Bears traded up to draft Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round on Friday. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Jenkins made 35 starts over four seasons for the Cowboys, including 26 at right tackle and seven at left tackle. And general manager Ryan Pace said the Bears believe he can play both tackle spots in the NFL.
If they go with Jenkins at left tackle, the Bears could have Sam Mustipher at center and Cody Whitehair at left guard with James Daniels at right guard and recently re-signed Germain Ifedi at right tackle.MORE NEWS: Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson Stepping Down At End Of June; Two Other Top Leaders Also Leaving
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)