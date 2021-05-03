CHICAGO (CBS) — Fast-moving storms Monday evening could bring damaging winds and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.
The severe weather risk applies especially south of I-80 – from Pontiac to Kankakee and to Rensselaer, Indiana and south.READ MORE: Timothy Nielsen Charged With Attempted Murder For Plowing Vehicle Into Woman Who Was Picnicking In Logan Square
Strong storms will form west of I-39 in the 5 p.m. hour and move quickly from west to east.READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson Stepping Down At End Of June; Two Other Top Leaders Also Leaving
Scattered showers follow Monday night as the low drops to 53.
Leftover rain will persist on the other side of the system with cooler air on Tuesday. The high for Tuesday is 58.MORE NEWS: Defense Attorney Asks To Have Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Released From Jail And Returned To Halfway House; Judge Refuses
On Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 60.