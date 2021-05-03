DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Severe Storm Threat, Tornado Threat, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fast-moving storms Monday evening could bring damaging winds and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

Tornado Probability: 05.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The severe weather risk applies especially south of I-80 – from Pontiac to Kankakee and to Rensselaer, Indiana and south.

Severe Weather Outlook: 05.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Severe Wind Probability: 05.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Strong storms will form west of I-39 in the 5 p.m. hour and move quickly from west to east.

7 p.m. Monday: 05.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

9 p.m. Monday: 05.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Scattered showers follow Monday night as the low drops to 53.

Next 24 Hours: 05.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Leftover rain will persist on the other side of the system with cooler air on Tuesday. The high for Tuesday is 58.

7 Day Forecast: 05.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 60.

Mary Kay Kleist