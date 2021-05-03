DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago Weather, Forecast, thunderstorms, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Monday’s high temperatures will be near 74 degrees with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Main threats will be damaging wind and hail during storms.

After a stormy start to the week, the rest of the week will be much cooler with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

