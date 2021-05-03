CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms.
READ MORE: Shooting Suspect In Custody After Holding Police In Standoff For Over 15 hours In Calumet City; Bishop Ford Freeway Reopens
Monday’s high temperatures will be near 74 degrees with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Main threats will be damaging wind and hail during storms.READ MORE: Fox Valley Habitat For Humanity Plans Huge Housing Development For Veterans In Kendall County -- But Deadline To Buy Land Is Tight
MORE NEWS: Cook County Offering Free Resources For National Small Business Week
After a stormy start to the week, the rest of the week will be much cooler with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.