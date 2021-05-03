CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 45 people were shot in Chicago this weekend, and five of them were killed. The victims included five people wounded in a shooting near the Chicago Bulls College Prep High School on the Near West Side.

Police said said a group of people was standing outside around 11:20 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Adams Street, when at least three people inside a gray Audi SUV started shooting.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the stomach, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 20-year-old man was shot in the back, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 32-year-old woman was shot in the foot and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the foot, and was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and was taken to Rush in good condition.

The first fatal shooting happened at 10:48 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 37-year-old man was outside with a group of people when a quarrel ensued between him and another man. The quarrel turned into a physical fight and the second man shot the first in the head before leaving the scene.

The man was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Travis Willis.

At 11:16 p.m. Saturday, a man was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in the 800 block of East 87th Place in Chatham when several shots were fired in his direction. He was shot three times in the head and twice in the left arm, and was rushed to Jackson Park Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was not able to provide any details about a shooter.

At 11:58 p.m. Saturday, two men – ages 27 and 30 – were outside in the 5600 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood when they heard several shots and felt pain. The older man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition, while the younger man was shot once in the hip and once in the shoulder and was taken to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man who was killed was identified as Benjamin Dawkins. The surviving victim could not provide a description of the assailant.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in Humboldt Park. The victims were on the sidewalk when someone walked up and shot them, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and right leg, and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 40-year-old man was shot in the right arm and lower abdomen and was reported in good condition.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was driving in the 4800 block of West Ferdinand Street in South Austin when some assailants on foot fired shots in his direction. He was shot in the face, and his vehicle crashed into a light pole.

The boy was taken to Loretto Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The following non-fatal incidents have also happened since 5 p.m. Friday:

At 7:34 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 5200 block of South Maplewood Avenue in Gage Park when someone fired shots from the sidewalk. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg. At 7:35 p.m. Friday, a 17-year-old boy was in front of a residence in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue in Lawndale when an assailant came up and shot him the teen was shot in both thighs and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. At 9:05 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were standing in an alley behind the 5200 block of South Michigan Avenue in Washington Park when a man came up and shot them both. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot to the right leg, while the woman was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to both legs and a graze wound to the chest. At 11:45 p.m. Friday, a 46-year-old man walked into Jackson Park Hospital at 7531 S. Stony Island Ave. after being dropped off with gunshot wounds to the left leg and right foot. He was in critical condition and was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He would not tell police where he was shot or any other details. At 11:49 p.m. Friday, a man and woman – both 27 – were in a parked car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park when a man got out of a black sedan and shot them both. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the torso, while the woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition with gunshots to the left arm and right shoulder. At 12:34 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 6300 block of South Honore Street in West Englewood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. At 12:04 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was standing in the 5000 block of North Kenmore Avenue in Uptown when he heard shots and felt pain. He had been shot in the shoulder and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. At 3:32 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was near a hallway in a residential building in the 6100 block of South Eberhart Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood when at least one assailant took out a gun and shot him. He suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and finger and a graze wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. At 7:04 p.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Blackstone Avenue in Grand Crossing when he heard shots and felt pain to his body. He was shot in the hand and calf and suffered a graze wound to his head, and was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. At 8 p.m. Saturday, a 46-year-old man was standing in front of his home in the 8700 block of South Carpenter Street in Auburn Gresham when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the back, once in the hand, and once in the arm, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. At 9:05 p.m. Saturday, two women were shot in the 5100 block of South Princeton Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood. A 21-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk when she heard shots and felt pain, and she was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Her condition was stabilized, and she told police the shots came from a red pickup truck that fled north on Princeton Avenue. A 40-year-old woman was also shot, and self-transported to the U of C Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm. Her condition was also stabilized. At 10:39 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot once in the lower back and once in each arm in the 5600 block of West Madison Street in South Austin. The victim was in critical condition and could not provide details about what happened because of the severity of his injuries. At 11:16 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man rushed to Rush University Medical Center after being shot once in the left elbow. He was reported in good condition and was uncooperative with any further details about the shooting – including where it happened. At 11:20 p.m. Saturday, two men were shot in the 3500 block of West Grenshaw Street in Homan Square. The men, ages 34 and 35, were outside when they heard several shots fired and felt pain. The older man was shot once in the knee and his condition was stabilized as he was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. The younger man was shot once in the abdomen and twice in the left arm and was in critical condition at the same hospital. At 11:24 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital after being shot once in the hand in the 5700 block of South Elizabeth Street in Englewood. He was in good condition and was uncooperative with further details about the shooting. At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was driving south on Paulina Street near 18th Street in Pilsen when his driver’s-side window shattered. He realized he had been shot in the upper back and drove to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was in good condition. At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was standing outside in the 3700 block of West Huron Street in Humboldt Park when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the buttocks and self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County for treatment. At 11:34 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was walking home in the 3500 block of North Kilbourn Avenue in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood when a black sport-utility vehicle pulled up and shots were fired by someone inside. The victim was taken to Community First Medical Center with a gunshot to the leg and was in good condition. The assailant fled the scene. At 1:32 a.m. Sunday, a 51-year-old woman was headed west on 75th Street near Jeffery Boulevard in South Shore when the front windshield of her car shattered. She quickly realized she had been shot in the hand and was taken to the U of C Medical Center for treatment. At 2 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot in the knee in the 1500 block of South Pulaski Road in Lawndale. He said he was shot by two unidentified men, and his condition was stabilized. At 2:34 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man said he was filling up his car at a gas station in the 1900 block of West Augusta Boulevard in West Town when a man came up and fired several shots at him. The victim was shot once in the right leg and was reported in good condition at AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center. At 3:07 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was headed north in his car on Stony Island Avenue near 75th Street in South Shore when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once each in the chest, neck, jaw, and right arm for a total of four gunshot wounds, and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in critical condition. He could not talk to police about the incident further because of the severity of his condition. At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man self-transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital after being shot multiple times in the 1300 block of East 72nd Place in Grand Crossing. He was shot once in the right biceps, twice in the left biceps, and once in the left knee. The victim said he was shot by someone in a truck, and shell casings were found at the scene. The victim’s condition was unknown. At 4:07 a.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old woman was in the front passenger seat of a car headed north on Halsted Street near 94th Street in the Brainerd community when someone in a white pickup truck began firing at the car. The victim was shot once in the back of the head and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition. At 4:08 a.m. Sunday, a man was found lying on the hallway steps of an apartment building in the 2100 block of North Hamlin Avenue in Logan Square. The victim and a witness said someone had walked into the building, shot the victim, and left. The victim was shot in his abdomen and right eyebrow and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. At 7:26 a.m. Sunday, a 52-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 2300 block of South Washtenaw Avenue in Little Village. The suspect fired from a vehicle as the victim himself was trying to get into his own car. He was in fair condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. At 10:56 a.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was standing in the 300 block of East 95th Street in West Chesterfield when a black sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The victim returned fire, but the offending vehicle fled. The victim was shot in the back and lower left buttocks and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in an unknown condition. At 3:28 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was shot in the upper left leg in the 3300 block of North Kedzie Avenue in Avondale. He was a passenger in a sport-utility vehicle that was stopped at a red light, when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to him and someone inside shot him. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. At 10:35 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was standing in the 4600 block of West Adams Street in West Garfield Park, when someone walked up to him and started shooting. The victim ran away and noticed he’d been shot in the buttocks. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.



A man was also found stabbed to death early Saturday in Little Village. At 1:29 a.m. Saturday, the 35-year-old man was found on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of South Christiana Avenue with stab wounds to the chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Erick Villeta.

Another man was stabbed to death in East Garfield Park at 2:26 a.m. Sunday. Police were headed east on Harrison Street near Francisco Avenue when they saw two men on the ground fighting. When police approached, one of the men tried to run off while the other remained lying on the ground.

The man on the ground had been stabbed in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect was captured and taken to Area Four Police Headquarters just a few blocks to the west on Harrison Street for questioning.