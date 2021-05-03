DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:87th Street, CTA Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died after he was pinned between a CTA Red Line train and the platform at 87th Street early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident took place just after 2 a.m. The man, who was 25 to 30 years old, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

CTA confiremed Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between 69th and 95th streets.

Shuttle buses will be available between Garfield Boulevard and 95 Street.

