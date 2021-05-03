CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died after he was pinned between a CTA Red Line train and the platform at 87th Street early Monday morning.
According to police, the incident took place just after 2 a.m. The man, who was 25 to 30 years old, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
CTA confiremed Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between 69th and 95th streets.
[Service Disruption] Red Line service has been temp suspended btwn 69th and 95th due to a medical emergency on the tracks at 87th. Shuttle buses are avail btwn Garfield and 95th
Shuttle buses will be available between Garfield Boulevard and 95 Street.